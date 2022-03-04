$50,000+ tax & licensing
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Sell Motors
780-667-9101
2015 Toyota Tundra
2015 Toyota Tundra
Platinum
Location
Trans Sell Motors
9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2
780-667-9101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8624594
- VIN: 5TFAY5F17FX429260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Sell Motors
9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2