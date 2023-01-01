2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sale $20,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 5 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10286838

10286838 Stock #: PG69523

PG69523 VIN: 3VW217AU8FM069523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,553 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T DEEP BLACK PEARL PURE WHITE TITAN BLACK Cruise Control Package NIGHT BLUE METALLIC Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC SILK BLUE METALLIC TORNADO RED TUNGSTEN SILVER Requires Subscription SHETLAND

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.