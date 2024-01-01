Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

131,988 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline +,Sunroof, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline +,Sunroof, Htd Seats, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1714776644
  2. 1714776644
  3. 1714776644
  4. 1714776644
  5. 1714776648
  6. 1714776645
  7. 1714776645
  8. 1714776646
  9. 1714776647
  10. 1714776645
  11. 1714776647
  12. 1714776646
  13. 1714776645
  14. 1714776647
  15. 1714776568
  16. 1714776647
  17. 1714776647
  18. 1714776646
  19. 1714776646
  20. 1714776646
  21. 1714776570
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW1K7AJ7FM256122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,988 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 111,276 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote Start, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote Start, BU Cam 172,778 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Back Up Camera Blind Spot Detection Heated Sts+ for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Back Up Camera Blind Spot Detection Heated Sts+ 102,395 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta