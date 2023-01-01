Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

119,130 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 9597016
  2. 9597016
  3. 9597016
  4. 9597016
  5. 9597016
  6. 9597016
  7. 9597016
  8. 9597016
  9. 9597016
  10. 9597016
  11. 9597016
  12. 9597016
  13. 9597016
  14. 9597016
  15. 9597016
  16. 9597016
  17. 9597016
  18. 9597016
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,130KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9597016
  • Stock #: PB93314
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW593314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2013 BMW X5 M
 96,539 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti QX56
116,305 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4
200,701 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory