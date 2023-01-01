$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Go Honda
855-996-2949
2016 Audi SQ5
2016 Audi SQ5
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
855-996-2949
Sale
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
89,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10103961
- Stock #: IG9118
- VIN: WA1LCAFP1GA047194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
BLACK
Active suspension
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Comfort Seat Package
Without Front License Plate Holder
Beaufort Aluminum Inlay
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BRILLIANT BLACK
MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
IBIS WHITE
CARBON ATLAS INLAY
FLORETT SILVER METALLIC
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT
Radio: HDD Navigation System w/DVD Player
SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT
MILANO LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
CHESTNUT BROWN
VOLCANO RED METALLIC
BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE
REAR SIDE DOOR SUNSHADES
CHESTNUT BROWN/BLACK
BLACK/LUNAR SILVER
MAGMA RED/BLACK
WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" 10-SPOKE Y DESIGN IN BLACK
WHEELS: 8.5J X 21" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN
TIRES: P255/40R21 PERFORMANCE
BLACK INTERIOR W/JET GREY DIAMOND STITCHING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Go Honda
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9