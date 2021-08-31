Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

16,705 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

M SPORT/XDRIVE/V8/16,000KM ONLY/CPO WARRANTY REMAINING!/NIGHT VISION

2016 BMW 5 Series

M SPORT/XDRIVE/V8/16,000KM ONLY/CPO WARRANTY REMAINING!/NIGHT VISION

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,705KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7632460
  Stock #: PC0786
  VIN: WBAKP9C58GD980786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Low Kilometers, Turbocharged.

This 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive. With power locks, mirrors and windows. This all around leather 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is both agressive and luxurious. With a turbocharged engine allowing for maximum speed and fuel economy. This 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is built to take you where you want in style. With paddle shifters alowing for manual sport shifting. This all inclusive 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is made for all. With AWD and xDrive tech this 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is able to drive in any conditon. To find out more about our2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Night Vision
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

