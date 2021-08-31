+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962
Accident Free, Low Kilometers, Turbocharged.
This 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive. With power locks, mirrors and windows. This all around leather 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is both agressive and luxurious. With a turbocharged engine allowing for maximum speed and fuel economy. This 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is built to take you where you want in style. With paddle shifters alowing for manual sport shifting. This all inclusive 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is made for all. With AWD and xDrive tech this 2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is able to drive in any conditon. To find out more about our2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive come on down to Go Nissan North today!
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5