Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X6

110,410 KM

Details Features

$55,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X6

2016 BMW X6

M

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X6

M

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 9069157
  2. 9069157
  3. 9069157
  4. 9069157
  5. 9069157
  6. 9069157
  7. 9069157
  8. 9069157
  9. 9069157
  10. 9069157
  11. 9069157
  12. 9069157
  13. 9069157
  14. 9069157
  15. 9069157
  16. 9069157
  17. 9069157
  18. 9069157
  19. 9069157
  20. 9069157
  21. 9069157
  22. 9069157
  23. 9069157
  24. 9069157
  25. 9069157
  26. 9069157
  27. 9069157
Contact Seller

$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

110,410KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9069157
  • Stock #: PC8716
  • VIN: 5YMKW8C59G0R43471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Tires: P285/40R20 Front & P325/35R20 Rear Perf
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS: 20" M LGT ALLOY DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE 611M)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2021 Toyota Corolla
12,579 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V
695 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SEDAN
 47,873 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory