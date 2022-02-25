Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Cadillac Escalade

116,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac Escalade

2016 Cadillac Escalade

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac Escalade

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 8410422
  2. 8410422
  3. 8410422
  4. 8410422
  5. 8410422
  6. 8410422
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410422
  • Stock #: PG14671A
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKJ5GR350440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG14671A
  • Mileage 116,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
8-Speed Automatic
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
8L90
Second Row Bucket
CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINT AND CHROME INSERTS
POWER CONFIGURABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2020 Ford F-150
 56,000 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V
 77,970 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano
 79,910 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory