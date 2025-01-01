$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Can-Am Outlander 650 Max XT is a versatile and powerful ATV built for riders who demand both performance and comfort. Powered by a 649cc V-twin engine, the Outlander 650 Max XT delivers 62 horsepower, making it ideal for tackling tough trails, hauling gear, or even tackling work-related tasks.
With its advanced 4WD system, 11 inches of ground clearance, and the innovative Visco-Lok QE automatic front differential, this ATV provides excellent traction and stability across a variety of terrains. Whether you're navigating rocky trails, mud pits, or open fields, the Outlander 650 Max XT is engineered to keep you in control and deliver a smooth, responsive ride.
The Max version of the Outlander 650 XT is designed with two-up seating, providing comfortable room for a passenger. The high-back seats, ergonomic design, and padded backrests ensure that both the rider and passenger stay comfortable, even on longer rides. Additionally, the ATV features a durable suspension system with preload-adjustable shocks, helping to absorb rough bumps and uneven terrain.
For hauling and carrying, the Outlander 650 Max XT comes equipped with durable front and rear racks and can tow up to 1,650 pounds, making it an excellent workhorse for hauling tools, gear, or supplies. Its heavy-duty construction and versatile design ensure that it can handle demanding tasks as well as outdoor adventures.
The 2016 Can-Am Outlander 650 Max XT is the perfect balance of power, comfort, and versatility, ready to take on both recreational and work-oriented challenges. Whether you're looking for a powerful ATV to explore the trails or need a reliable work companion, the Outlander 650 Max XT has you covered.
