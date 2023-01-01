2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $19,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 2 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10299279

10299279 Stock #: 23-0169

23-0169 VIN: 1GCHTBEA4G1360156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 23-0169

Mileage 184,278 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.