2016 Chevrolet Cruze

92,608 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT LIMITED

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT LIMITED

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

92,608KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6113196
  Stock #: 196934
  VIN: 1G1PF5SB6G7196934

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 92,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE 2LT LIMITED 1 OWNER LEASE BACK LEATHER SUNROOF 1.4 LITER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC POWER SEAT AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT CD STEREO REAR BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS FOG LIGHTS REMOTE START COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR EXCELLENT CONDITION

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

