4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

175,218 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ GST
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam

13078327

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,888

+ GST

Used
175,218KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLGE30G6144699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black and white
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,218 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

$12,888

+ GST>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox