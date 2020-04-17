2016 Chevrolet Equinox

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 CHEVY EQUINOX LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.4 LITER 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD SAT STEREO REAR BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS NEW TIRES BALANCE OF FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TIL 160,000 KMS CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN
CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS
DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!
NO HIDDEN FEES….
APPLY HERE
(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)
http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4