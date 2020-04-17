Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,638KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881594
  • Stock #: 268327
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8G6268327
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 CHEVY EQUINOX LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.4 LITER 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD SAT STEREO REAR BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS NEW TIRES BALANCE OF FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TIL 160,000 KMS CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS

DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE

(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 149,124 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,577 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 136,177 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Send A Message