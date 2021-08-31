Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

LTZ AWD

Location

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7749084
  • Stock #: 21185A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

