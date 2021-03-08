2016 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **
2016 CHEVROLET 3500 EXPRESS 15 PASSENGER VAN 1 OWNER LEASE BACK TRACTION CONTROL 6.0 LITER V8 6 SPEED AUTOMAIC WITH OVERDRIVE AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS BACK UP CAMERA REAR AIR CONDITION TINTED GLASS RUNNING BOARDS KEYLESS ENTRY COMPASS OUTSIDE TEMP DISPLAY READY TO GO TO WORK COMES INSPECTED CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN PASSENGER VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION PLEASE NOTE THESE ARE STOCK PICTURES CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN
CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!
NO HIDDEN FEES….
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4