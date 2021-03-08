Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express

120,585 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500 15 PASSENGER

2016 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500 15 PASSENGER

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679769
  • Stock #: 317720
  • VIN: 1GAZGNFG4G1317720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 120,585 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2016 CHEVROLET 3500 EXPRESS 15 PASSENGER VAN 1 OWNER LEASE BACK TRACTION CONTROL 6.0 LITER V8 6 SPEED AUTOMAIC WITH OVERDRIVE AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS BACK UP CAMERA REAR AIR CONDITION TINTED GLASS RUNNING BOARDS KEYLESS ENTRY COMPASS OUTSIDE TEMP DISPLAY READY TO GO TO WORK COMES INSPECTED CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN PASSENGER VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION PLEASE NOTE THESE ARE STOCK PICTURES  CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
3rd Row Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

