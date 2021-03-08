2016 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Tinted Glass Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Seating 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.