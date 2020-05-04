13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3
Introducing the 2016 Chevrolet Impala! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 kilometers! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: fully automatic headlights, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
