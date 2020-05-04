Menu
2016 Chevrolet Impala

LS 1FL

2016 Chevrolet Impala

LS 1FL

Location

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,677KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4954359
  • Stock #: O199
  • VIN: 2G11X5SA6G9151260
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Chevrolet Impala! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 kilometers! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: fully automatic headlights, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Send A Message