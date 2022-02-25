2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$32,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 4 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8339010

8339010 Stock #: 22SA6493A

22SA6493A VIN: 3GCUKRECXGG346338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,440 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Entertainment System Wheels Telematics Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover 3-Passenger Tires Audio system blackwall front 40/20/40 split-bench 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing P265/65R18 all-terrain Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER

