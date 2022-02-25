Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

145,440 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 8339010
  2. 8339010
  3. 8339010
  4. 8339010
  5. 8339010
  6. 8339010
  7. 8339010
  8. 8339010
  9. 8339010
  10. 8339010
  11. 8339010
  12. 8339010
  13. 8339010
  14. 8339010
  15. 8339010
  16. 8339010
  17. 8339010
  18. 8339010
  19. 8339010
  20. 8339010
  21. 8339010
  22. 8339010
  23. 8339010
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,440KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8339010
  • Stock #: 22SA6493A
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXGG346338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
3-Passenger
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
front 40/20/40 split-bench
4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
P265/65R18 all-terrain
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM
AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2019 Volvo XC90
 74,565 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150
 39,504 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape
 60,898 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory