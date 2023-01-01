Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2016 Chevrolet Spark

67,702 KM

Details

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark

2016 Chevrolet Spark

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

67,702KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6SA9GC609423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Floor mats
Cloth Seat Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Chrome bodyside mouldings

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Sliding
Wheel Locks
STANDARD PAINT
Ground Effects Package
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Smoker's Package
Electric Blue
Titanium
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
sill plates
Gasoline Fuel
Lighting
SUMMIT WHITE
BLACK GRANITE METALLIC
interior protection package
Audio system
SPLASH
Aluminum
AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
Requires Subscription
SILVER ICE
Wheel
LPO
interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT)
1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI
All-Weather Cargo Mat
Painted Mirror Caps
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
Painted Body-Side Mouldings
front high-back bucket
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen
premium carpeted
Sport pedal kit
TOASTED MARSHMALLOW
15" (38.1 CM) BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
15" (38.1 CM) SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
RED WHEEL INSERTS
GREY WHEEL INSERTS
PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
BLACK GRANITE
KALAMATA
LIME
SALSA
14" X 4.5" (35.6 CM X 11.4 CM) STEEL SPARE
JET BLACK/PIANO BLACK
JET BLACK/BEIGE
JET BLACK/BLUE
JET BLACK/WHITE
Z-SPEC GRILLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2016 Chevrolet Spark