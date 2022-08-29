Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

233,548 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Suburban

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD DVD, Tow Package, Remote Start, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD DVD, Tow Package, Remote Start, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

233,548KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9015172
  • Stock #: 22-0114
  • VIN: 1GNSKGKCXGR389813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0114
  • Mileage 233,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 149,978 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 188,488 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 36,088 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory