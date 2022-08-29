$29,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
4WD DVD, Tow Package, Remote Start, BU Cam
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Sale
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
233,548KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9015172
- Stock #: 22-0114
- VIN: 1GNSKGKCXGR389813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0114
- Mileage 233,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4