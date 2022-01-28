Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

19,152 KM

Details Description Features

$18,594

+ tax & licensing
$18,594

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$18,594

+ taxes & licensing

19,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8195790
  • Stock #: PW8279
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB1GL141104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8279
  • Mileage 19,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 31719 kilometers below market average! 2016 Chevrolet Trax FWD, NO ACCIDENTS! LS ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Silver Reviews: * On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. Its said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.ca Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Heater
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
3.83 Final Drive Ratio
Audio system
Axle
Requires Subscription
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
outside air with fan
front bucket with driver power lumbar

