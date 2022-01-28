$18,594+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
$18,594
- Listing ID: 8195790
- Stock #: PW8279
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB1GL141104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW8279
- Mileage 19,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 31719 kilometers below market average! 2016 Chevrolet Trax FWD, NO ACCIDENTS! LS ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Silver Reviews: * On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. Its said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.ca Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.
Vehicle Features
