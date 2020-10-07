Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 300

123,762 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

300C Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 300

300C Platinum

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 5935290
  2. 5935290
  3. 5935290
  4. 5935290
  5. 5935290
  6. 5935290
  7. 5935290
  8. 5935290
  9. 5935290
  10. 5935290
  11. 5935290
  12. 5935290
  13. 5935290
  14. 5935290
  15. 5935290
  16. 5935290
  17. 5935290
  18. 5935290
  19. 5935290
  20. 5935290
  21. 5935290
  22. 5935290
  23. 5935290
  24. 5935290
  25. 5935290
  26. 5935290
  27. 5935290
  28. 5935290
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,762KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5935290
  • Stock #: 20Q84760A
  • VIN: 2C3CCASG2GH198398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575. 

 

Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2018 Infiniti Q50 3....
 7,790 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 150,161 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX TECH,...
 74,555 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory