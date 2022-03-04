Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

73,000 KM

$27,997

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8469306
  • Stock #: PT8238
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG4GH295983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our outstanding 2016 Chrysler 300 S takes center stage in White! Its powered by a 3.6 Liter VVT V6 engine that produces 292 horsepower while paired to an 8-speed TorqueFilte automatic transmission.It's absolutely stunning with aluminum-alloy wheels, a black grille, chrome trimming, dual-sport exhaust, LED headlights/fog lights and taillights!Inside our 300 S, open the door to find a world of comfort and convenience with black leather seating, front heated seats, navigation, a massive panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto. It also has a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Hands-Free communication with Bluetooth streaming, a media hub (SD/AUX/USB inputs), AM/FM radio thats XM radio ready, and an impressive 10 speakerBeatsAudiosound system with a subwoofer!Our Chrysler gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features including a backup camera, ready braking alert, dusk sensing headlights, all-speed traction control, electronic stability control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

