2016 Dodge Challenger

70,320 KM

Details Description Features

$45,997.84

+ tax & licensing
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$45,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

70,320KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9016126
  • Stock #: PJ58737
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ8GH358737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PJ58737
  • Mileage 70,320 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather Interior Group
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Technology Group
Sound Group II
Driver Convenience Group
Premium Sound Group
Quick Order Package 24G
Tires: P245/45ZR20 AS Performance
A/T
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Nappa Leather/Alcantara w/Perforation
Ruby Red/Black
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum w/Black Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

