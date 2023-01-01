Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

54,443 KM

Details Description Features

$38,911

+ tax & licensing
$38,911

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$38,911

+ taxes & licensing

54,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9761842
  • Stock #: PT8966
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT4GH131021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,443 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto
Tires: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season Performance
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

