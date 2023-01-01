$38,911+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,911
+ taxes & licensing
Go Mazda
780-436-9970
2016 Dodge Challenger
2016 Dodge Challenger
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$38,911
+ taxes & licensing
54,443KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9761842
- Stock #: PT8966
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT4GH131021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,443 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto
Tires: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season Performance
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9