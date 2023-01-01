Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated for 30 years</p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,658 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger, Bluetooth, CD Player

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger, Bluetooth, CD Player

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1702420773
  2. 1702420772
  3. 1702420772
  4. 1702420772
  5. 1702420773
  6. 1702420772
  7. 1702420772
  8. 1702420772
  9. 1702420772
  10. 1702420771
  11. 1702420771
  12. 1702420771
  13. 1702420771
  14. 1702420772
  15. 1702420772
  16. 1702420771
  17. 1702420772
  18. 1702420772
  19. 1702420771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR211998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0238
  • Mileage 122,658 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Passenger, Bluetooth, CD Player for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Passenger, Bluetooth, CD Player 122,658 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 Express, BU Cam, Tow Package, Remote Start for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 RAM 1500 Express, BU Cam, Tow Package, Remote Start 160,138 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Back up Camera Automatic Heated Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Hyundai Veloster Back up Camera Automatic Heated Seats 87,262 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan