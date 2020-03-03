Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

  • 50,278KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4728867
  • Stock #: PA0041
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR349076
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details”



Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at 780-465-3535, gokiasouthsalesleads@gokia.ca or come on in!

Located at 3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB. Just north of 23rd Ave between Calgary Trail and Gateway Blvd ... you can't miss us! Go Kia South is an AMVIC-licensed business

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

