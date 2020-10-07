Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

110,277 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,277KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113214
  • Stock #: 153830
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR153830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,277 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT STOW N GO 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 7 PASSENGER 3.6 LITER V6 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO REMOTE STARTER REAR AIR AND HEAT TINTED GLASS ROOF RACK POWER WINDOWS BRAND NEW BRAKE JOB NEW TIRES  COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE EXCELLENT CONDITION WE HAVE 2 WHITE MINI VANS IN STOCK CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING! 

 

NO HIDDEN FEES….

 

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

 

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

