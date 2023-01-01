$13,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
PCL Auto
780-244-2886
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
780-244-2886
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
123,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472791
- Stock #: 2301-12
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR183216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 123,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From PCL Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1