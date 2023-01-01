Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,860 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

123,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472791
  • Stock #: 2301-12
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR183216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 123,860 KM

Vehicle Description

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886). VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK OUR FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM. OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY 11 AM – 3 PM. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:• MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT• CARFAX• 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)• OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME (PRIOR PURCHASE)• FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON AREA PAYMENT METHODS:• CASH• DEBIT CARDS• BANK DRAFTS• CERTIFIED CHEQUES• CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES) FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! TERMS AND OTHER FINANCE OFFER SPECIFICS, CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BASED ON YOUR CREDITWORTHINESS AFTER SUBMITTING A CREDIT APPLICATION. EACH INDIVIDUAL'S CREDIT WILL RESULT IN DIFFERENT BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS AND COST OF CREDIT AMOUNTS.  ********** 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN ********** ENGINE:3.6L 6CYL  LOW KM (123,860 KM)FACTORY REMOTE STARTFLEX FUELWOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM4-WHEEL DISC BRAKESSTEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLSAUXILIARY AUDIO INPUTMP3 PLAYERAM/FM RADIOVARIABLE SPEED INTERMITTENT WIPERSDRIVER VANITY MIRRORPASSENGER VANITY MIRRORREAR SPOILERTRANSMISSION W/DUAL SHIFT MODETIRE PRESSURE MONITORTRIP COMPUTERDAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTSSTABILITY CONTROLBRAKE ASSISTCHILD SAFETY LOCKSREAR BENCH SEAT3RD ROW SEATTHIRD PASSENGER DOORFOURTH PASSENGER DOORCLOTH SEATSINSPECTEDRE-CERTIFIED (INSPECTION WAS DONE BY CERTIFIED FACILITY)DETAILED WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU PAY. NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DOCUMENT FEES, NO SURPRISES OR EXTRA CHARGES WHEN YOU GET HERE. ALL PRICES LISTED ON OUR WEBSITE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY PLUS GST.  EYE IT. TRY IT. BUY IT. AMVIC© LICENSED DEALER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

