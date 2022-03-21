2016 Fiat 500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8969248

8969248 Stock #: PW8548A

PW8548A VIN: 3C3CFFBR0GT118478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 66,104 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag A/T M/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS Requires Subscription

