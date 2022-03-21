Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Fiat 500

66,104 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2016 Fiat 500

2016 Fiat 500

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Fiat 500

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 8969248
  2. 8969248
  3. 8969248
  4. 8969248
  5. 8969248
  6. 8969248
  7. 8969248
  8. 8969248
  9. 8969248
  10. 8969248
  11. 8969248
  12. 8969248
  13. 8969248
  14. 8969248
  15. 8969248
  16. 8969248
  17. 8969248
  18. 8969248
  19. 8969248
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,104KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969248
  • Stock #: PW8548A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR0GT118478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,104 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2016 Fiat 500
66,104 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic SEDAN
 43,845 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Fit
6,803 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory