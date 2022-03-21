$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500
66,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8969248
- Stock #: PW8548A
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR0GT118478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,104 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS
Requires Subscription
