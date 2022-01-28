$23,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium - 4WD
Location
Lexus of Edmonton
11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1
780-851-8858
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8176456
- Stock #: BL3048A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted C.C.
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Options Include: Accident Free, One Owner, 4WD, For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300
Vehicle Features
