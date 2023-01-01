Menu
2016 Ford Escape

170,000 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9485724
  VIN: 1FMCU9G98GUA87381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

