Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2016 Ford Explorer

249,008 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport 4x4 Leather, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam Nav

Watch This Vehicle
13102814

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport 4x4 Leather, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam Nav

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1761259581094
  2. 1761259581731
  3. 1761259582226
  4. 1761259582743
  5. 1761259583212
  6. 1761259583712
  7. 1761259584187
  8. 1761259584659
  9. 1761259585181
  10. 1761259585626
  11. 1761259586140
  12. 1761259586704
  13. 1761259587147
  14. 1761259587607
  15. 1761259588057
  16. 1761259588501
  17. 1761259588956
  18. 1761259589410
  19. 1761259589931
  20. 1761259590352
  21. 1761259590807
  22. 1761259591271
  23. 1761259591713
  24. 1761259592169
  25. 1761259592591
  26. 1761259593038
  27. 1761259593473
  28. 1761259593965
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,888

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT0GGB67390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 249,008 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2013 Jeep Patriot 4WD SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 Jeep Patriot 4WD SPORT 126,668 KM $9,500 + GST
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Remote, BU Cam 175,218 KM $11,888 + GST
Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, Remote, 360 BU Cam, Ht for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Nissan Murano SL AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, Remote, 360 BU Cam, Ht 149,508 KM $20,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 Ford Explorer