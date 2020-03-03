Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package

