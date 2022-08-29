2016 Ford Fiesta

$26,599 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 6 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9043303

Stock #: PT8530

VIN: 3FADP4GX1GM147741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,664 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag M/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Tires: P205/40R17 W-Rated Summer Performance Requires Subscription

