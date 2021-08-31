Menu
2016 Ford Focus

79,308 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE / Heated Seats / Bluetooth / No Accidents / CD Player

2016 Ford Focus

SE / Heated Seats / Bluetooth / No Accidents / CD Player

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,308KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7644661
  Stock #: PW2941
  VIN: 1FADP3F26GL322941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW2941
  • Mileage 79,308 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD, Four door, Low Kilometers

This 2016 Ford Focus SE is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2016 Ford Focus SE with Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, AUX/USB Ports, Automatic Headlights, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. With great fuel efficiency this 2016 Ford Focus SE can go far. To find out more about our 2016 Ford Focus SE come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

