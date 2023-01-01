Menu
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US. 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

Warranty Included / Financing Available

Easy low interest rate financing available

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Real Google Reviews from real customers

2016 Ford Transit Connect

199,118 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit Connect

Back up Camera

2016 Ford Transit Connect

Back up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

199,118KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7H79G1251859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 23-0240
  • Mileage 199,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 Ford Transit Connect