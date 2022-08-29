$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Denali -Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,460 KM
Vehicle Description
** This vehicle is cool and stylish**Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Including : Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release,Heated Front Seat(s), Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Rear Bench Seat, Sun/Moon Roof, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows,Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
