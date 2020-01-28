2016 Honda Fit

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- ABS Brakes
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- KEYLESS REMOTE
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front Floor Mats
- Rear Floor Mats
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Seating
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Satellite Radio
- Trim
- Leather upholstery
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- USB port
- PADDLE SHIFTER
- MP3 COMPATIBLE
- Electronic Climate Control
- Pass through rear seat
- Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler -OEM
- Driver Front Airbag
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Driver Heated Seat
- Passenger Heated Seat
- Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
- Navigation System -OEM
- Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
- Driver Side Curtain Airbag
- Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
- Driver Side Impact Airbag
- Alarm Fob -OEM
- Passenger Side Impact Airbag
- Hands Free Communication
- Jack
- Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Owner Manual
- Anti Theft System -Aftermarket
- Power Rear Side Windows
- Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
- Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
- Gasoline
- Push-Start Ignition
