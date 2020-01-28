Menu
2016 Honda Fit

EX-L

2016 Honda Fit

EX-L

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,030KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4590546
  • Stock #: L16013B
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H8XGM105833
Exterior Colour
Red[Milano Red]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Rear Spoiler -OEM
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Anti Theft System -Aftermarket
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

