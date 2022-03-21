Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

174,031 KM

Details

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

174,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8699348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,031 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

