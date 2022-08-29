2016 Hyundai Elantra

$20,907 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9117412

9117412 Stock #: PW0355

PW0355 VIN: 5NPDH4AE3GH677875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.