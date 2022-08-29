Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

35,735 KM

Details Description Features

$20,907

+ tax & licensing
$20,907

+ taxes & licensing

Location

35,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9117412
  • Stock #: PW0355
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3GH677875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,735 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra L+ comes equipped with Front wheel drive, Cloth seats, 6-way manual adjustable driver seat, 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connection, and single zone climate control.Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T

