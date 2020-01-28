Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **





2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER TURBO 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER INTERIOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA REAR BACK UP SENSORS HANDS FREE CALLING AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER LIFT GATE POWER SEATS ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS KEY LESS ENTRY REMOTE START TRAILER TOW PKG WINTER TIRES BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

﻿

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L

L/100Km City: 12.9

L/100Km Hwy: 9.7

Mechanical Equipment 130 Amp Alternator

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

66 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Axle Ratio 3.51

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Electronic Transfer Case

Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Interior Equipment 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

4 12V DC Power Outlets

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Air Filtration

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Equipment Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Chrome Door Handles

Chrome Grille

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Clearcoat Paint

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Deep Tinted Glass Safety Equipment Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Driver Knee Airbag

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Sensors

Side Impact Beams Entertainment Equipment Digital Signal Processor

Integrated Roof Antenna

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" LCD colour touchscreen display w/rearview camera output



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.