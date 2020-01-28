9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER TURBO 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER INTERIOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA REAR BACK UP SENSORS HANDS FREE CALLING AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER LIFT GATE POWER SEATS ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS KEY LESS ENTRY REMOTE START TRAILER TOW PKG WINTER TIRES BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION
- Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
- L/100Km City: 12.9
- L/100Km Hwy: 9.7
Mechanical Equipment
Interior Equipment
- 130 Amp Alternator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Axle Ratio 3.51
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Exterior Equipment
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Air Filtration
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety Equipment
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Chrome Door Handles
- Chrome Grille
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Clearcoat Paint
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Deep Tinted Glass
Entertainment Equipment
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Side Impact Beams
- Digital Signal Processor
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" LCD colour touchscreen display w/rearview camera output
