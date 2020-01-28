Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,577KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4526865
  • Stock #: 379412
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG379412
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **




2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER TURBO 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER INTERIOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA REAR BACK UP SENSORS HANDS FREE CALLING AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER LIFT GATE POWER SEATS ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS KEY LESS ENTRY REMOTE START TRAILER TOW PKG WINTER TIRES BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022


﻿


BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!


NO HIDDEN FEES….


APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)


http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance


Amvic Licenced Dealer


  • Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
  • L/100Km City: 12.9
  • L/100Km Hwy: 9.7


Mechanical Equipment
  • 130 Amp Alternator
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Axle Ratio 3.51
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Interior Equipment
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Air Filtration
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior Equipment
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Chrome Door Handles
  • Chrome Grille
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Clearcoat Paint
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Deep Tinted Glass
Safety Equipment
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
  • Digital Signal Processor
  • Integrated Roof Antenna
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" LCD colour touchscreen display w/rearview camera output


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

