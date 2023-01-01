2016 Hyundai Sonata

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 5 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10195617

10195617 Stock #: PM1907

PM1907 VIN: 5NPE34AB5GH286686

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PM1907

Mileage 105,559 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Seating Surfaces Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT BLACK Grey Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Platinum Silver Metallic POLISHED METAL METALLIC Generic Sun/Moonroof ICE WHITE PEARL Requires Subscription VENETIAN RED METALLIC COAST BLUE PEARL BLACK NOIR PEARL METALLIC Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.