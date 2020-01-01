Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

  1. 4512360
  2. 4512360
  3. 4512360
  4. 4512360
  5. 4512360
  6. 4512360
  7. 4512360
  8. 4512360
  9. 4512360
  10. 4512360
  11. 4512360
  12. 4512360
  13. 4512360
  14. 4512360
  15. 4512360
  16. 4512360
  17. 4512360
  18. 4512360
  19. 4512360
  20. 4512360
  21. 4512360
  22. 4512360
  23. 4512360
Contact Seller

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4512360
  • Stock #: PW0167
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9GM340167
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ericksen Infiniti

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 39,734 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SR
 17,810 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKC Res...
 54,450 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2955

Send A Message