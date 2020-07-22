+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
60/40 Split-Fold Rr Seat w/Ctr Armrest/Pass-thru, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/Compass, Automatic temperature control, Driver Seat Memory, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel w/Memory, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Base Graphite Shadow 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD 2.0T NAVIGATION
For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!
INFINITI Certified Details:
* 169-point inspection
* 10 days / 1,500 km exchange privilege
* Sirius Satellite Radio Trial / Rental Vehicle Assistance / Personalized Trip Planning
* 24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance for a period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first)
* Industry-leading rates available on CPO Finance as low as 0.99% with INFINITI Canada Finance
* Coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicle's original in-service date. INFINITI's Executive Protection Plan provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms of extended coverage
* Owners tend to comment positively on the Q50's luxurious cabin and quality feel, a dense and solid but comfortable drive on almost anything, a nearly invisible AWD system that enhances driving thrills and security in slippery conditions, and powerful headlights. The premium Bose audio system is another feature favourite. Performance and an engaging feel are highly rated across the line, including from the potent Q50 Hybrid, which is also noted to be great on fuel. Source: autoTRADER.ca
