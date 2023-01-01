Menu
2016 Infiniti Q50

107,699 KM

Details Description Features

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
PCL Auto

780-244-2886

4dr Sdn Red Sport 400

Location

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

107,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476841
  • VIN: JN1FV7ARXGM450830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,699 KM

Vehicle Description

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886). VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK OUR FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM. OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY 11 AM – 3 PM. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:• MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT• CARFAX• 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)• OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME (PRIOR PURCHASE)• FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON AREA PAYMENT METHODS:• CASH• DEBIT CARDS• BANK DRAFTS• CERTIFIED CHEQUES• CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES) FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! TERMS AND OTHER FINANCE OFFER SPECIFICS, CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BASED ON YOUR CREDITWORTHINESS AFTER SUBMITTING A CREDIT APPLICATION. EACH INDIVIDUAL'S CREDIT WILL RESULT IN DIFFERENT BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS AND COST OF CREDIT AMOUNTS.  ********** 2016 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 ********** ENGINE: 3.0L 6CYL AWD3D BACKUP CAMERA ( AERIAL VIEW )FACTORY REMOTE STARTERLOW MILEAGE (107,699 KM )SUNROOFLEATHER HEATED SEATSHEATED STEERING WHEEL2 POSITIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEATPOWER SEATSGPSBLUETOOTHSTEERING WHEEL CONTROLCRUISE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROLBREAK ASSISTLANE ASSISTPARKING SENSORSKEYLESS ENTRYPREMIUM AMPLIFIER 2 12V POWER OULETFWD COLLISION MITIGATIONINSPECTEDRE-CERTIFIED (INSPECTION WAS DONE BY CERTIFIED FACILITY)DETAILED WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU PAY. NO HIDDEN FEES, NO DOCUMENT FEES, NO SURPRISES OR EXTRA CHARGES WHEN YOU GET HERE. ALL PRICES LISTED ON OUR WEBSITE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY PLUS GST.  EYE IT. TRY IT. BUY IT. AMVIC© LICENSED DEALER

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

