$27,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,450
+ taxes & licensing
PCL Auto
780-244-2886
2016 Infiniti Q50
2016 Infiniti Q50
4dr Sdn Red Sport 400
Location
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
780-244-2886
$27,450
+ taxes & licensing
107,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9476841
- VIN: JN1FV7ARXGM450830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From PCL Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1