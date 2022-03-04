$29,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
$29,900
- Listing ID: 8459658
- Stock #: 22QE0565B
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM2GC526773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2016 Infiniti QX60 comes well equipt with navigation, sunroof, 360 degree backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, push button start, power tailgate, tri-zone climate control, automatic headlights, bluetooth, and cruise control.The Infiniti seats up to seven comfortably on soft black leather seats. The driver's seat is power adjustable with power lumbar support and two programmable memory settings. The second and third row seats fold flat to allow for tons of additonal space if needed.The QX60 is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, paired with a CVT, producing 295hp and 275lb-ft of torque. The SUV offers snow, eco, normal, and sport modes. Comfortable, stylish, and practical, the 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for your next vehicle.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
