Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jaguar F-Type

74,527 KM

Details Description Features

$62,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2016 Jaguar F-Type

2016 Jaguar F-Type

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar F-Type

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10117077
  2. 10117077
  3. 10117077
  4. 10117077
  5. 10117077
  6. 10117077
  7. 10117077
  8. 10117077
  9. 10117077
  10. 10117077
  11. 10117077
  12. 10117077
  13. 10117077
  14. 10117077
  15. 10117077
  16. 10117077
  17. 10117077
  18. 10117077
  19. 10117077
  20. 10117077
  21. 10117077
  22. 10117077
  23. 10117077
  24. 10117077
  25. 10117077
  26. 10117077
  27. 10117077
  28. 10117077
  29. 10117077
Contact Seller

$62,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10117077
  • Stock #: PG25350
  • VIN: SAJXJ6DL0GMK25350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PG25350
  • Mileage 74,527 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Premium leather seating surfaces
British Racing Green
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Vision Pack
Illuminated Treadplates
Red Leather Interior Pack
Black Brake Calipers
SALSA RED
Carbon Ceramic Brake Pack
Upper Leather Pack
Suedecloth Interior Pack
Ebony Black
ALLOY SPACE SAVER SPARE WHEEL
JET/JET
POLARIS WHITE
RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC
ITALIAN RACING RED
Red Seatbelts
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
AMMONITE GREY METALLIC
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/TIMER
Ultimate Black Metallic
Carbon Fibre Roof
WHEELS: 20" GYRODYNE SILVER
STORM GREY
DARK SAPPHIRE METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" ROTOR FORGED
STRATUS GREY METALLIC
FIRESAND ORANGE METALLIC
JET/JET W/IVORY STITCH
IVORY/JET W/IVORY STITCH
CAMEL/JET W/CAMEL STITCH
JET/JET W/RED STITCH
RED/JET W/RED STITCH
JET/JET W/ORANGE STITCH
JET W/CIRRUS STITCH
SUEDECLOTH & PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
RED W/JET STITCH
RED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
CAMEL SEATBELTS
WHEELS: 20" GYRODYNE BLACK & DIAMOND TURNED
WHEELS: 20" BLADE FORGED
WHEELS: 20" STORM SATIN BLACK & POLISHED
BLACK BERRY METALLIC
EXTERIOR DESIGN & BLACK PACK
FRONT PERFORMANCE SEATS
R 3-SPOKE LEATHER ROUND STEERING WHEEL
UPPER ENVIRONMENT - IVORY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2020 Kia Sportage
79,649 KM
$28,497 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar F-Type
74,527 KM
$62,997.84 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Har...
 30,000 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory