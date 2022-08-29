$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2960
2016 Jaguar XJ
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$37,995
- Listing ID: 9174421
- Stock #: L239290A
- VIN: SAJXJ1CD1G899035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # L239290A
- Mileage 94,398 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful Black on Black 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport AWD comes to us in excellent condition with a clean carfax report; this vehicle contains an array of key features including: Keyless Ignition, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Meridian AM/FM Audio System, Bluetooth, Heated Steering wheel, Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation, Heated Front Seat, Massage Front Seat, Parking Sensors, Dual Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, USB Connectivity and much more!This Jaguar XJ R-Sport is fitted with a 3.0L V6 engine producing a powerful 340 hp, as well as an 8-speed automatic transmission that can be switched to manual mode with the paddle shifters to create an effortless sporty experience. Set up with Jaguars amazing AWD system this XJ will be able to get through anything Alberta has to throw at you through the winter while still having an amazing sports-like car like drive in the summer. Whether it's a trip to the mountains or daily commuting this XJ will make all journeys exciting!Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
