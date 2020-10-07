Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT | 1 Owner, No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT | 1 Owner, No Accidents

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 5899575
  2. 5899575
  3. 5899575
  4. 5899575
  5. 5899575
  6. 5899575
  7. 5899575
  8. 5899575
  9. 5899575
  10. 5899575
  11. 5899575
  12. 5899575
  13. 5899575
  14. 5899575
  15. 5899575
  16. 5899575
  17. 5899575
  18. 5899575
  19. 5899575
  20. 5899575
  21. 5899575
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5899575
  • Stock #: PC5370B
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB7GW137473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, No Accidents | SPORT | FWD | Bluetooth | USB Media | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this Cherokee Sport:

We are very pleased to offer this 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport, finished in Red exterior with Black cloth interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a pre-owned 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT!

This Cherokee has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: SPORT trim, Bluetooth phone preparation, 5-inch touch screen, USB media, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 114,750 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche 911 Tar...
 6,603 KM
$169,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory