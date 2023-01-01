2016 Jeep Patriot

Listing ID: 10158153

10158153 Stock #: 21818A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Granite Crystal Metallic TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD) ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) DARK SLATE GREY OMBRE MESH BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GK 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Ad...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.